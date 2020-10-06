Mother of 6-year-old killed by BCSO deputies speaks on continued fight for justice

SAN ANTONIO – The mother of Kameron Prescott is continuing to fight for justice nearly there years after her son’s untimely death.

Ruby, Kameron’s mother, addressed the Bexar County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday about her son.

Kameron, 6, was hit and killed by a stray bullet when Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of Amanda Jones in 2017.

Jones was wanted for car theft and led deputies on a foot chase, ending up in front of Kameron’s home.

The lawsuit, filed late last year, states that Jones went into the home and told Kameron’s father, “You have kids...and I do not want trouble.”

According to the lawsuit, Jones turned to walk out the front door and was shot by deputies.

