Bexar County Elections Department faces lawsuit 28 days before Election Day

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Elections Department faces a lawsuit with just 28 days until the general election. Organizers want a judge to seek a temporary injunction after the county trimmed polling locations from its list.

The executive director of Move Texas Civic Fund said, "Bexar County must be prepared to handle more voters than it ever has before while maintaining healthy voting practices. Instead, Bexar County has decided to close polling locations.”

The listed organizations on the lawsuit also claim the elections department has made it difficult for people to become volunteer deputy registrars, which register people to vote.

This year, the county included mega voting sites, such as the AT&T Center, in its list of polling locations. Additionally, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says the new voting machines allow people to cast a ballot at any polling site, allowing for more flexibility.

KSAT has reached out to the Bexar County Elections Department for comment, and we have not heard back.

