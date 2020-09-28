Don’t forget: Texas voting registration deadline is on Oct. 5

Election Day is about a month away, but it’s not too late to register and be included in a historic period in Texas voter registration.

Texas has added more than 1.5 million voters since 2016, according to the Houston Chronicle, with more than 16.6 million total voters registered. That number is expected to continue rising with one week left before the registration deadline.

A significant part of that growth came from urban areas like Bexar County, where 113,000 people registered to vote in the past four years.

Bexar County Elections Department Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen said she hoped to register tens of thousands of new voters by the time the deadline passes on Oct. 5.

So, how can you figure out if you’re registered to vote? You can click here to check (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).

If you’re not registered already, you have three options for registering.

1) You can fill out a voter registration application online. You will need to print it out and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence.

2) You can also register in person at your county voter registration office. The Bexar County Elections office is located at 1103 S. Frio, Suite 100. If you live in a county other than Bexar, you can find out where to register in person here.

3) Or, you can request a postage-paid application from your voter registrar by filling out this form.

If you are registered, but you’ve lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID, bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Early voting starts on Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30, or you can vote on Election Day on Nov. 3.

If you plan to vote absentee, click here to find out how to vote by mail or how to deliver your absentee ballot in person.