2021 spring break for Texas A&M students, staff shortened to just 1 day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M University students will have a shorter spring break than usual in 2021, according to university officials.

Spring break will be reduced to one day instead of five days in an effort to “minimize extensive travel and allow the semester to conclude earlier for additional commencements," according to Provost and Executive Vice President Carol Fierke.

The spring break changes were announced via email to students and staff Thursday as the university reached its midpoint of the fall semester.

“I want to thank and congratulate our staff, students, and faculty for their outstanding work in this very unusual year,” Fierke said in a statement. “I recognize that the adjustments we made have challenged us in ways we never imagined. Please know that I am grateful to be able to work with you to meet our mission of providing our students the best education as safely as possible.”

The spring semester will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, as originally scheduled. Spring break for students and staff will be Friday, March 19.

University officials said the last day of classes will be Thursday, April 29, and the last day of finals will be Friday, May 7.

The university will also be incorporating a few other changes to the spring semester as well. They are listed below:

Additional time needed in May to conduct planned in-person commencement ceremonies over a two-week period, May 8-21, 2021, with safety and appropriate physical distancing in place;

An additional day needed for final exams because of increased asynchronous remote delivery;

The addition of a one-day break for Texas Independence Day on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 around midterms while keeping the Friday, April 2, 2021 reading day;

The previously scheduled staff holidays on March 17-18, 2021 are changed to Wednesday, December 23, 2020 and Friday, May 28, 2021.

Students can register for spring courses as scheduled on Nov. 5.

To view the full academic calendar for the spring semester, visit the university’s website here.

