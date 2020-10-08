Two Bexar County Pct. 2 deputy constables injured in off-duty DWI crash

AUSTIN, Texas – Two off-duty Bexar County Precinct 2 deputy constables were injured early Monday when a car driven by a suspected drunken driver hit them while they were working traffic control in a construction zone in Austin, according to an arrest affidavit.

The deputies were identified as Leticia Martinez and Alfred Alcatar by Pct. 2 Constable Leticia Vasquez.

According to the affidavit, the deputies were working on a lane closure in a construction zone near Runberg Lane and Highway 183 in Austin around 12:30 a.m., when a Honda Civic hit a Hyundai Santa Fe, which spun out of control and hit the deputies.

The driver of the Honda Civic was driving between 110-120 mph and was changing lanes when it struck the Santa Fe, the affidavit said.

Martinez is recovering at a hospital for treatment of a broken left femur and a broke right tibia and fibula, the affidavit said.

“They’re still trying to save her leg. She’s still not out of the woods," Vasquez said in an interview with KTBC-TV in Austin.

Alcatar had his foot crushed and has been released from the hospital.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 25-year-old Charles Duffield, has been charged with intoxication assault of a peace officer.