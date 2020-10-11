You could win a private movie screening party in EVO’s Great Halloween Giveaway

SAN ANTONIO – No tricks, just treats! 🎃

EVO Entertainment is giving away 100 private screening parties for groups to watch their favorite Halloween movies, and you could be one of the lucky winners!

The private screening giveaway was announced on social media this weekend.

No Tricks, just treats! 🎃 We're giving away 100 FREE private screening parties so you & up to 20 friends can watch your... Posted by EVO Entertainment on Saturday, October 10, 2020

How can I enter?

If you’re interested, visit EVO entertainment’s website to register.

The company has a live countdown for when registration begins.

The countdown will strike zero at 11:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. As for now, you can sign up for an email reminder to let you know when you can register.

What is it?

Valued at $75 for classic titles and $165 for new releases, you and your friends can watch a movie of your choice for free in this giveaway.

You may bring as few or as many guests as you’d like, up to 20 total guests, including yourself.

What movies can I watch?

Hocus Pocus

Disney’s Coco

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Beetlejuice

Halloween

The Addams Family

A Nightmare on Elm Street

The Shining

Scream

The Exorcist

The Haunted Mansion

Or, you can also bring your own Blu-Ray DVD.

Do I need to wear a mask?

Yes! For the safety of EVO guests, employees and communities, the company will require face masks to be worn throughout participating venues.

Masks may be removed when eating and drinking inside the auditorium.

