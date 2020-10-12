Update: 29-year-old man who disappeared on North Side has been located, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Update: Mark Naranjo, who disappeared last week, has been located, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Original: The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old man who disappeared on the North Side last week.

Mark Naranjo, who has a medical condition that requires care from a doctor, was last seen Wednesday in the 900 block of Huisache Avenue, police said.

He weighs 266 pounds, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has brown eyes and has black hair. Police said he was wearing a red and black shirt with the word “respect” on it at the time of his disappearance.

He has straight, ear-top length hair and is right-handed.

Anyone with information about Naranjo’s whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s Missin Person Unit at 210-207-7660.