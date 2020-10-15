79ºF

GMSA@9 Debrief: ‘KSAT Explains’ examines why this Election Day will be unlike any other

Episode 14 examines voting in Bexar County during a pandemic, volatile political climate

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s KSAT Explains debrief on GMSA at 9 examines voting in Bexar County during a pandemic along with the volatile political climate.

Myra Arthur and RJ Marquez talk to anchors Mark Austin and Stephanie Serna and discuss what you can expect to see at the polls, how polling locations have changed in Bexar County and why this year has inspired some people to get more involved in the political process.

You can watch or stream the full episode by clicking here.

