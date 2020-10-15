San Antonio’s ‘Duke of Calaveras’ writes Day of the Dead poem about Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire

SAN ANTONIO – Moises Espino del Castillo, the “Duke of Calaveras,” wrote this Day of the Dead poem about former baseball stars Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire.
It is recited here by Dr. Ellen Riojas Clark with UTSA’s division of Bicultural-Bilingual studies.
