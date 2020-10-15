Cemeteries transform into shrines to remember loved ones on Day of the Dead

SAN ANTONIO – Cemeteries can be sad and somber places, but throughout Mexico, they are instead places of comfort and culture.
The cemetery, or panteon as it’s known in Spanish, is an important place for families to celebrate and remember their lost loved ones.
Each gravesite is filled with momentos, personal items or decorations that are an expression of that person’s life.
In this Day of the Dead story, we explain how these tributes at each tombstone provide a celebratory spirit to one’s final resting place.
