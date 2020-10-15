Sex assault case dismissed against ex-Viva Tacoland bartender

SAN ANTONIO – A former Viva Tacoland bartender accused in 2018 of sexually assaulting two women after serving them drinks has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the case, court records and attorneys representing the man confirm.

The sexual assault case against Dillonger Hackett was dismissed Oct. 2 due to insufficient evidence, records show.

A press release from the law firm representing Hackett stated Thursday that a special prosecutor assigned to the case made the decision to not move forward with it.

Bexar County District Attorney officials confirmed Thursday the office was recused from the case in January 2019 and a judge assigned an outside prosecutor.

DA officials declined to make any other comments on the case.

Hackett was arrested in April 2018, weeks after two women told San Antonio Police Department investigators they believed he put something into their drinks while serving them at the now-closed bar in the 100 block of W. Grayson Street.

The women ended up at their hotel room at Hotel Emma, a short distance from Viva Tacoland, where they said they were sexually assaulted, according to an affidavit for Hackett’s arrest.

Viva Tacoland responds after bartender accused of sexually assaulting 2 customers

One of the women told investigators she had partial memories of Hackett showering in their hotel room and Hackett sexually assaulting her. The other woman said she could not remember what happened, but told investigators that she felt as if she had been sexually assaulted. Neither remembered how Hackett left the room because they had passed out, according to the affidavit.

Former Viva Tacoland bartender Dillonger Hackett has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in a case where he was accused in 2018 of sexually assaulting two women after serving them drinks. Photo Courtesy: James Hallinan/Intersection Strategies (KSAT)

The next morning, the women discussed what they saw and what they remembered and decided to go to a hospital in the Medical Center, where they made a police report.

The women, who are not being named by KSAT 12, filed a civil lawsuit in January against Hackett, the bar and its owner seeking damages for assault and battery.

Attorneys for Hackett filed a counterclaim in the civil case last week, claiming their client was held at the Bexar County Jail for 90 days then had to wear an ankle monitor for two years while the criminal case was pending.

The counterclaim states tests conducted on the two women after the alleged sexual assault showed that neither of them had drugs in their system.

Hackett’s countersuit seeks damages of between $200,000 and $1 million.

Weeks after Hackett’s initial arrest, SAPD investigators said they were looking into new, unrelated sex assault allegations against him.

He was only charged with a single count of sexual assault, however.

Court records confirm Hackett was never indicted by a grand jury in the March 2018 case.