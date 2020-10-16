Precinct 2 deputy constable prepares for seventh surgery after being hit by suspected drunk driver

AUSTIN – A Precinct 2 Bexar County deputy constable that was hit in Austin by a suspected drunk driver is preparing to undergo her seventh surgery after her legs were crushed.

The crash happened last week when two deputy constables were off-duty and working traffic control in Austin.

Two Bexar County Pct. 2 deputy constables injured by suspected drunken driver.

The Precinct 2 Constable’s Office says doctors had to take tissue from Deputy Leticia Martinez’s calf and thigh.

While her family is staying in Austin during the treatment, only Martinez’s husband is allowed in the hospital because of COVID-19 concerns.

Sgt. Alfred Alcantar was also injured in the crash. He is recovering at home, waiting for the swelling in his foot to go down before doctors can operate.

He said he also plans to seek counseling for what he witnessed.

“It was really hard to see her just laying there helpless, and I couldn’t get up to help her. She was screaming for help and this stuff still bothers me,” Alcantar said.

The Austin Police Association and Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) have stepped up to offer their support.

In Bexar County, the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office plans to hold a plate sale for the deputies next weekend.