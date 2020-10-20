Man shot by deputies after vehicle chase, Hays County Sheriff’s Office says

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A man was shot by deputies following an attempted traffic stop and vehicle chase Monday night, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase began around 5:15 p.m. on Interstate 35 near Mile Marker 210 when a deputy saw a vehicle allegedly speeding and weaving recklessly in and out of traffic and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy tried to get the vehicle to stop, but the vehicle instead sped off.

Hays County deputies and officers with the Buda Police Department chased the vehicle until it was finally disabled on South Loop 4 near Interstate Drive, just south of the Buda city limits, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they approached the driver but the man, however, displayed a gun. One of the law enforcement officers shot the driver, hitting him several times, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

The wounded man was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. The man’s name and age have not been released.

No deputies or officers were hurt in the incident.