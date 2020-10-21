Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office searching for man, 79, with cognitive impairment

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas – The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

Robert “Bob” Mohler was last seen Wednesday in the 9100 block of FM 2001 in Kyle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mohler’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety, due to a cognitive condition.

Mohler is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He has gray hair, blue eyes, a scar on his nose and was last seen wearing a red shirt with holes, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Mohler was driving a gray 2005 Dodge Neo with red stripes and a spoiler on the trunk with the Texas license plate BRH2107.

If you have any information regarding Mohler, contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6747.

Related: Update: 29-year-old man who disappeared on North Side has been located, police say