Juvenile arrested in connection with woman’s death, arson in Hays County

BUDA, Texas – A juvenile was arrested in connection with an arson and murder of a Buda woman, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said the suspect was detained on a “directive to apprehend warrant for murder” and taken to a juvenile detention center.

According to HCSO, the body of Janie Rebecca Loredo Zapata, 48, was found at the scene of a fire on May 15 in the 400 block of West Overlook Mountain in Buda. Officials said the victim had been murdered.

Deputies had responded to the location to assist the Hays County Fire Marshal with the investigation.

