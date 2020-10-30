Human remains found in east Bexar County may be those of missing man, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – Skeletal remains found in east Bexar County on Friday are “quite possibly” those of 38-year-old Curtis Perry, who has been missing since July, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

While investigators found pieces of clothing and identification that Salazar said more than likely belonged to Perry, the sheriff said the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office needs to determine whether the remains are those of the missing man.

The remains were discovered by a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden who was investigating poachers in the area of the 9400 block of Foster Road, Salazar said.

Salazar said investigators had searched for Perry in the area in August and have returned several times in the past few weeks, but no remains were found until Friday.

Investigators last week searched a property in the 300 block of Holmgreen Road, where Perry’s remains were believed to have been buried, but the suspect who provided the tip gave BCSO false information, Salazar said.

The sheriff said that Perry’s mother has been notified about Friday’s developments.

No arrests have been made, but Salazar said the teenagers believed to be involved in Perry’s death will sooner or later be charged in the case.

