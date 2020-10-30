Woman arrested, charged with trafficking at San Marcos spa, deputies say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 41-year-old woman was arrested and charged with trafficking at the Riverbend Spa in San Marcos, according to the Hays County Sherriff’s Office.

Selina Sun was arrested around 10:30 p.m., Thursday, at her residence in Austin. She’s being held in the Hays County Jail and is charged with trafficking of persons, a second-degree felony.

Deputies were first alerted of the alleged trafficking activity at the Riverbend Spa, located at 1904 Old Ranch Road 12, after receiving a complaint for possible illicit activity. Investigators learned that several workers were living in the shop and performing sexual acts for money.

On Thursday, a special investigative unit with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office along with the Anti-Trafficking Unit from the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, and refugee advocates out of Austin executed a search warrant at the Riverbend Spa.

The trafficked persons who were found at the spa were paired with the refugee advocates for assistance.

Officials also obtained a search warrant for Sun’s home in Austin, according to the HCSO. Her bond has not yet been set.

Anyone with more information on the investigation is urged to contact the HCSO at 512-393-7896 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466.

