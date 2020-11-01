Free candy anyone? San Antonio Zoo hosts Día De Candy, will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween may have ended yesterday, but San Antonio ghosts, ghouls and candy lovers can still rake in free candy at the San Antonio Zoo’s Día De Candy event.

The event will begin at 3 p.m., Sunday. The zoo will pass out free candy to attendees, who can then watch their favorite animals play or eat pumpkins in the zoo’s “pumpkin bash.”

Zoo visitors are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes or to dress in traditional Día De Los Muertos face paint and attire. Face painting will also be available on site, according to event officials.

The pumpkin bash and other events are included in the price of admission to the zoo.

The following is the schedule for the pumpkin bash and Día De Candy event:

Pumpkin Bash Schedule

10:30 AM: Lions

10:50 AM: Rhinos

11:05 AM: Elephants

11:30 AM: Aldabra Tortoises

11:00 AM: Cowboy’s Dance Party

2:00 PM: Cowboy’s Dance Party

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Día De Candy Pass Out

