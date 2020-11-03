11 in custody following DEA raids at more than a dozen locations around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Drug Enforcement Administration has conducted a series of raids in San Antonio on Tuesday, resulting in 11 people being taken into custody.

Assistant Special Agent Dante Sorianello said agents raided more than a dozen locations across the city in connection with a meth trafficking scheme that has taken more than a year to investigate.

One of the locations raided was a home in the 500 block of Secluded Grove on the Far West Side.

A large amount of meth and firearms were found at the locations raided on Tuesday, according to Sorianello.

Details about the people in custody were not released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: