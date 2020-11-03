Voters explain reasons for dropping off mail-in ballot in person

SAN ANTONIO – On the eve of Election Day, several voters with mail-in ballots dropped them off Monday at the Bexar County Elections Department.

“I didn’t get my voting envelope until Saturday, and I wanted to make sure that my vote was in by tomorrow, so that it would count,” said Rose Pastrano, who had requested the mail-in ballot due to health issues.

Harold Clay explained that he waited until Monday to drop off his ballot in order to have more time to vet the candidates.

“I know, obviously, the upper level candidates,” Clay said. “But the lower level candidates, the judges and things like that, I don’t know them that well, so I want to be well informed.”

Clay said he chose the mail-in voting method for one main reason.

“I’m over 65 and just because of COVID I don’t want to be around crowds.”

Mail-in ballots will only be accepted at the Bexar County Elections Department from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

