Man shot dead by Bexar County deputies on far West Side, officials say

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man at a home on the far West Side Tuesday evening, BCSO confirmed.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 3000 block of Talley Road, outside of Loop 1604.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a man who had previously lived at a residence called for law enforcement for support as he went there to retrieve property from a family member.

The man went inside the home and made contact with the family member before returning outside to deputies. He told deputies there was a shotgun in plain sight in an open garage.

Salazar said the deputies asked the man to step aside as they went to the garage to make contact with the family member.

Deputies saw the 55-year-old suspect inside of the garage, crouching near a car in the dark, Salazar said. Deputies used flashlights and saw the man had one of his hands hidden from view while kneeling.

The suspect drew a weapon from a holster before rising to his feet, according to Salazar, who said deputies gave commands for the man to drop the weapon as they backed out of the garage.

As deputies backed out of the garage, away from the suspect, Salazar said the suspect then came out of the garage with a handgun in the air and demanded that they leave.

The deputies were then “cornered” by the suspect as they continued to tell the suspect to drop the weapon, according to Salazar.

The suspect began lowering the weapon toward the deputies, and Salazar said deputies then fired shots at the suspect. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

None of the deputies were injured in the incident.

