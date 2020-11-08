Hollywood Park police investigating ‘anti-Black Lives Matter and anti-abortion’ flyers

HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – Hollywood Park police are investigating propaganda-type flyers that were found at numerous homes in the area and in the Stone Oak area this weekend.

The department issued a statement Sunday on social media, saying the flyers were ‘anti-Black Lives Matter’ and ‘anti-abortion rhetoric.’

The flyers were placed in Ziploc bags with small rocks, which police said they believe was to make sure they didn’t blow away once they were placed.

November 08, 2020 MEDIA RELEASE: SUBJECT: Propaganda flyers On the morning of November 8th, 2020, Hollywood Park... Posted by Hollywood Park Police Department on Sunday, November 8, 2020

“The flyers appear to be anti-Black Lives Matter and anti-abortion rhetoric...," Chief of Police Shad Prichard said in the post. “The flyers did not indicate any plans for violence or suggest they were gathering in our area.”

Prichard said the department is collecting the flyers and reaching out to federal partners to share their findings. In the meantime, police said they will “monitor the situation to ensure the safety of residents.”

The Stone Oak area where some of these flyers were found is in the the San Antonio Police Department’s jurisdiction. It’s unclear how many flyers have been recovered so far.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

