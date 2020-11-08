82ºF

Local News

Hollywood Park police investigating ‘anti-Black Lives Matter and anti-abortion’ flyers

Some of the flyers were found in the Stone Oak area, which is in San Antonio police’s jurisdiction

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hollywood Park, Flyering
Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – Hollywood Park police are investigating propaganda-type flyers that were found at numerous homes in the area and in the Stone Oak area this weekend.

The department issued a statement Sunday on social media, saying the flyers were ‘anti-Black Lives Matter’ and ‘anti-abortion rhetoric.’

The flyers were placed in Ziploc bags with small rocks, which police said they believe was to make sure they didn’t blow away once they were placed.

November 08, 2020 MEDIA RELEASE: SUBJECT: Propaganda flyers On the morning of November 8th, 2020, Hollywood Park...

Posted by Hollywood Park Police Department on Sunday, November 8, 2020

“The flyers appear to be anti-Black Lives Matter and anti-abortion rhetoric...," Chief of Police Shad Prichard said in the post. “The flyers did not indicate any plans for violence or suggest they were gathering in our area.”

Prichard said the department is collecting the flyers and reaching out to federal partners to share their findings. In the meantime, police said they will “monitor the situation to ensure the safety of residents.”

The Stone Oak area where some of these flyers were found is in the the San Antonio Police Department’s jurisdiction. It’s unclear how many flyers have been recovered so far.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

Related: SAPD: Driver killed after crashing into fence, oak trees following high-speed chase on Northeast Side

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: