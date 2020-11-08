SAPD: Driver killed after crashing into fence, oak trees following high-speed chase on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after leading San Antonio police on a high-speed chase on the Northeast Side and crashing into a fence and several oak trees, officials say.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 15000 block of Toepperwein Road.

Police said a detective was sitting at a red traffic light on the northbound access road of IH-35 when the driver of a gray Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Toepperwein at a high rate of speed.

The driver drove straight through the red light, and the detective turned on his emergency lights and followed him for several traffic violations, police said.

The driver continued traveling westbound before he went over a hill and lost control, sliding sideways and crashing into a private fence and several oak trees, according to officials.

SAPD said the man was pinned in the vehicle and the San Antonio Fire Department was called to assist in freeing him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identity has not been released as of yet, pending family notification.

