17-year-old girl killed in crash in far East Bexar County

ADKINS, Texas – Traffic investigators are working to determine the cause of fatal crash in far East Bexar County early Friday morning.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of US Highway 87 near Oak Park Road in Adkins.

Authorities say the crash involved a pickup truck and a compact car and that a 17-year-old girl was killed.

At this time, not much information is known about the crash. It is unclear how the accident occurred.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 87 are presently closed as emergency crews work in the area. The westbound lanes remain open.

