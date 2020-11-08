WATCH: Julian Castro goes live on Instagram following Joe Biden’s national address

San Antonio native and former presidential candidate Julian Castro is going live on Instagram immediately after President-elect Joe Biden’s address to the nation to discuss all of Saturday’s election happenings.

Castro announced his livestream Saturday evening in a Twitter post.

I’ll be live on Instagram immediately after @JoeBiden’s address, reflecting on this historic, hopeful, and joyous day. Tune in! — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 8, 2020

This comes after Biden was named the presidential elect Saturday morning after Pennsylvania’s ballot count put Biden ahead with 3,345,724 votes, or 49.6% over President Trump’s 3,311,310 votes, or 49.1%, according to ABC News.

Overall, Biden now has 279 electoral votes and 74,523,535 votes, as of yet. President Trump has 214 electoral votes, or 70,356,821 votes, according to ABC. These numbers can change as more ballots are counted.

You can watch Castro’s Instagram live video here or above in the embedded video.

