12-hour violent streak in San Antonio keeps SAPD busy

SAN ANTONIO – It was a violent 12 hours in San Antonio Monday night and Tuesday morning with SAPD investigating five shootings, including one that left a man dead.

The fatal shooting appears to have happened just north of downtown, where police found a man dead from a gunshot wound around 7 p.m. Monday in a parking lot behind Lulu’s restaurant on North Main.

Officers at the scene said they found shell casings near the body.

A preliminary police report said investigators questioned a few potential witnesses and planned to look for surveillance video. The report said the victim had no identification on him.

Around the same time, officers also were called to a home on the Southeast Side in the 200 block of Smallwood, where a man was shot in the shoulder during a family disturbance, police said.

A few hours later, police also found a man wounded in his shoulder and another who had been grazed on his hand.

Those victims told officers they were driving past a motel not far from JBSA-Lackland when someone fired at them. The victims drove to another location off SW Loop 410, where they called for help.

A 17-year-old boy who was playing basketball in the 7200 block of Horizon Star was hit by gunfire during an apparent drive-by shooting.

Officers said he suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.

Police block off an area along General McMullen where a man says he was shot during a robbery. (KSAT 12 News)

Another man was shot in the leg around 7 a.m. Tuesday during what he told police was a robbery in the 2500 block of South General McMullen.

The victim said he fought back against several people who drove up in a car and tried to steal his bicycle.

Based on the information from police, it does not appear that any of the shootings were related and no arrests were made right away.

Hours before the streak of shootings began, there was a shooting in the 300 block of Cactus on the city’s East Side.

A preliminary police report said a 20-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his leg around 3:30 p.m. However, police do expect him to survive.

The report said police took a suspect and several witnesses into custody in connection with that case.