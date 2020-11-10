Driver of 18-wheeler fails to navigate turn, damaging bridge and spilling cargo, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Cleanup crews had to deal with an 18-wheeler’s spilled cargo after a big rig damaged a Loop 410 turnaround late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on a Loop 410 bridge near Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler was unable to successfully take the turnaround and the trailer’s cargo poured onto the bridge.

Police said the back wheels hit the bridge, bending the rim of the vehicle.

Texas Department of Transportation officials inspected the bridge and said the damage was simply cosmetic and that there was no structural damage.

There were no reported injuries.