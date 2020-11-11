How to cope with post-election stress

The election has been a point of conversation for nearly two years, ever since Democratic candidates announced they were running for the party’s nomination.

But now, the election is in the rear-view mirror.

There are a few races still being finalized, but projections show Joe Biden as the President-elect and Kamala Harris as the Vice President-elect.

And for many of us, the constant talk about the election was a big point of stress and we may need to take some time to calm down.

Ken Yeager, Ph.D, and head of Ohio State University’s stress, trauma and resiliency program offers up some ways to beat the post-election stress.

First, he said we should all reconnect with friends and family, but in tangible ways. That means setting aside social media and engaging with our loved ones. He says if you can visit them in person, plan a coffee date or meet up for dinner. If you live far away, schedule a phone call -- don’t just send a text.

Then, Yeager says to commit to making changes in your community. Positive, local change impacts us the most, he says.

If we have concerns or complaints about the political system, taking actions at a local level can create change more quickly, instead of the slow-moving process it takes to create national change.

Yeager also says to talk it out if you need to. Finding someone to vent your frustrations or concerns to is important. He also says if you have issues with family members or friends, it is best to address it with them personally.

If the differences stem from economic or health issues, he says you can always offer to help.

Finally, he says that governing is not an event, but a process. So we should all participate in whatever way we can and make sure our voice is heard through voting.