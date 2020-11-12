CLEAR Alert issued for missing woman, 48, last seen in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a 48-year-old woman last seen in San Antonio is missing, and police are searching for her.

The Texas Alert Network issued the alert Wednesday night.

Amy Rebecca McGraw is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes, authorities said.

Police aren’t sure what she was last seen wearing. She has a tattoo of a cross on her right wrist, and the word “imagine” on her left wrist.

McGraw was last seen about noon Wednesday in the 14000 block of Shire Oak, driving a red, 2012 Hyundai Veloster with Texas license plates reading MCB6558.

Law enforcement officials said McGraw’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, call SAPD at 210-207-7660.