Hays County deputies seeking assistance after letter for help is left at gas station

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance after a 30-year-old woman went into a gas station and left a note for a clerk, asking them to call 911.

Deputies said the woman went into a Valero convenience store at 9435 Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley, passed the note to the clerk, and then left.

The woman is believed to have left the scene in a white passenger vehicle, deputies said.

The woman is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall with strawberry blonde or faded pink dyed hair, and had tattoos on both arms, deputies said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact The Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8466.

