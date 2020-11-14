Spooky games families can enjoy during Halloween while staying safe

From dressing up in costumes, to trick-or-treating, and pumpkin carving, Halloween is a holiday many people love to celebrate.

According to Good Housekeeping, there are still a lot of games the whole family can enjoy while staying safe.

First, try a pumpkin bean-bag toss

Cut a large hole in the bottom two pumpkins and scoop out the pulp and seeds.

Cut faces in the pumpkins and then stack them on top of each other.

Now, you’re ready to play.

Secondly, make a Halloween scavenger hunt.

Hide a variety of items throughout your home, and ask the kids to find them all.

The winner gets more candy.

Next, make your own piñatas.

Use an extra cardboard box, fill it with candy and decorate it as Frankenstein or a spooky ghost.

Lastly, try a mummy relay race.

Get into groups of two and have one wrap the other up like a mummy as quickly as possible.

Whichever team’s mummy runs to the finish line first wins.