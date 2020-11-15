Man dead following shooting near Northwest Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and a suspect is still at large after a shooting broke out in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m., Saturday, in the 2100 block of Bandera Road.

Police said a man in his 30s was shot multiple times at the scene. He was taken by EMS to University Hospital for further treatment of injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released, pending family notification. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large. Many shell casings were found by officers and homicide detectives will be taking over the investigation.

Officials are currently canvassing the neighborhood to identify any possible witnesses.

Anyone with anymore information on the shooting is urged to contact SAPD at 210-207-7273.

