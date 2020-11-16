FBI seeks 27-year-old believed to have been kidnapped in Mexico

LAREDO, Texas – The FBI is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 27-year-old man believed to be a kidnapping victim.

Sergio Ricardo Jimenez-Covarrubias, a U.S. citizen, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the FBI San Antonio Division - Laredo Resident Agency Office.

Jimenez-Covarrubias was last seen Oct. 10 when he crossed the Port of Entry in Laredo in Nuevo Laredo in a black 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe.

His whereabouts are unknown, but it’s believed he may have been kidnapped in Mexico.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 or submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

