SAPD: Driver fled after wrong-way crash on Hwy 151 that sent 1 person to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for the driver of a blue 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck who they say struck two vehicles while driving the wrong way on State Highway 151.

Police responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Highway 151 near South Callaghan Road on the West Side.

The pickup truck was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it first hit a 2007 Lexus 350 sedan, police said. The truck was then hit by a 2019 Toyota Camry.

Police said the driver of the truck left the scene without rendering aid.

A 37-year-old male passenger in the Ram truck suffered a broken right leg and was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the Camry and Lexus were checked out by emergency medical services at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Ram, once identified, will be charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury.

