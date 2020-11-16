Travel trailer destroyed by early morning fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning fire has destroyed a travel trailer on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of North San Eduardo Avenue, not far from Culebra Road and North General McMullen Drive.

Fire officials said a man and his girlfriend were asleep when the woman eventually woke, saying she smelled smoke.

The pair inside the trailer made it out safely, but everything inside was lost, firefighters said.

The man told emergency crews he inhaled a lot of smoke. Paramedics checked him out at the scene, SAFD said.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known.