Man shot leg in parking lot of East Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the leg outside an East Side apartment complex late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to the 4600 block of Creekmoor Drive, not far from South W.W. White Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man and a woman were in the parking lot of the Iron Horse Apartments when a man in a gray Impala pulled up and fired, hitting the victim once in the leg.

The pair left the apartments and drove to Creekmoor Drive where they then called for help, police said.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting is not known.