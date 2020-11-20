Bexar County sheriff’s deputies surprise young boy for his birthday

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies gave this young boy quite the warm welcome to San Antonio while wishing him a happy birthday, from a distance of course.

The sheriff’s office posted on social media Friday about the birthday surprise.

Kyler Thompson and his family just relocated to San Antonio and they don’t know anyone in the area.

However, after seeing a social media post from Kyler’s mom, asking for people to drive by and wish Kyler a happy birthday, the sheriff’s office decided to lend a hand.

Sheriff’s deputies visited Kyler at his home and wished him a very happy birthday. They also let Kyler pose for a photo in front of one of the department’s vehicles.

Happy Birthday Kyler, and welcome to San Antonio!

