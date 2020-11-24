Holiday movies are coming to San Antonio drive-in theater

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Texas and you may be feeling a little restless at home. If you’re looking for a way to get out of the house in a socially-distanced way, you might consider a drive-in movie.

The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas, hosted by Rooftop Cinema Club is located just outside the front gates of Six Flags Fiesta Texas and is showing holiday classics throughout the rest of the world’s longest year. (Just kidding - but seriously it’s been a doozy).

Here is the upcoming fall lineup, provided by Rooftop Cinema Club:

November 27 - “Elf” and “Beetlejuice”

November 28 - “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “E.T. Extra-Terrestrial” and “The Fly”

November 29 - “The Polar Express” and “The Shining”

December 2 - “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Krampus” (Community Screening)

December 4 - “Missing Link” and “Hereditary”

December 6 - “Elf” and “Iron Man 3″

December 10 - “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

December 11 - “The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” and “Love Actually”

December 12 - “Happy Feet,” “Elf” and “Anna & the Apocalypse”

December 13 - “A Christmas Story” and “The Holiday”

December 16 - “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (Community Screening)

December 17 - “Home Alone” and “Die Hard”

December 18 - “Frozen” and “Love Actually”

December 19 - “The Grinch,” “The Polar Express” and “Black Christmas”

December 20 - “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Elf”

December 21 - “Elf” and “Elf”

December 22 - “Elf” and “Elf”

December 23 - “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “The Night Before” (Community Screening)

December 26 - “Frozen II,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Invasion of The Body Snatchers”

December 27 - “Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows – Part I” and “Eyes Wide Shut”

December 28 - “Beauty and the Beast” and “Scream”

December 29 - “Spider-Man: Far from Home” and “Doctor Strange”

December 30 - “Minions” and “Dumb and Dumber” (Community Screening)

You can bring food from home or order concessions like popcorn, candy and soda from Rooftop Cinema or on-site food trucks.

Ticket prices are $24 or $32 per vehicle depending on parking preferences and parking spaces are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Retired and active military can receive a 15% discounted ticket online with a valid military I.D., shown upon entering the venue, officials said.

Rooftop Cinema will host $5 “Community Screenings” for those area residents who have been impacted by COVID-19 and also those in support of Black Lives Matter. “100% of the proceeds from the first film shown every Tuesday will be donated directly to the San Antonio Food Bank and to the Black Lives Matter organization,” according to cinema officials. Those screenings are notated in the list above.

Click here to view a parking map of the drive-in.