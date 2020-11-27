Man killed after being struck by train in southwest Bexar County identified

SAN ANTONIO – Update (9:30 a.m.): A man who died after he was clipped by a train overnight has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Albert Jaramillo, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight on Friday.

It is unclear why the man and another woman, who was not injured, were walking on the train tracks at Macdona Lacoste Road and Shepherd Road, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Original (5 a.m.): The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 30s was fatally struck by a train overnight.

A BCSO sergeant said the man in his 30s was hit around 12:05 a.m. Friday on the tracks at Macdona Lacoste Road and Shepherd Road, not far from the town of Macdona in southwest Bexar County.

He was walking with a woman when a train approached. As they left the tracks, the man was clipped by the train.

Emergency medical services arrived and tried to save the man, but were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not identified the man.

