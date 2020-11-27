Porch pirate caught on video stealing package in Northwest Side neighborhood, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking locals to help identify a woman accused of stealing a package from the porch of a Northwest Side home last month.

BCSO on Friday posted a video of the incident that happened around 5:15 p.m. Oct. 30 at a home in the 7200 Block of Cortland Oak, not far from Culebra Road and Highway 151.

Officials said the woman, believed to be in her 30s, exited a four-door white sedan, walked to the porch to pick up a large package and then jogged back to the car.

The incident was caught on home surveillance.

BCSO advised consumers to have a “plan in place” when receiving packages during the holiday season, or any other time of the year. The post suggested having packages delivered to a workplace or alternate pickup area, or to let neighbors know when a package is expected.

“As we know during this time porch pirates are eagerly awaiting to steal your packages,” the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

