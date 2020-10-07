Police asking for help identifying Cibolo porch pirate

CIBOLO, Texas – Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a series of package thefts from porches in Cibolo.

The alleged porch pirate is wanted by Cibolo Police Department for thefts that occurred on Sept. 29 in the 100 block of Hanging Moss and 200 block of North Willow Way.

Police describe the man as “medium-set with multiple tattoos on arm/chest area” and add that he was a passenger in a gold-colored, older-model Honda Odyssey. The license plate for the vehicle is currently unknown.

Cibolo police posted photos of the man on Facebook on Tuesday morning and asked anyone with information to contact Criminal Investigations Division Detective Moses Morales at 210-659-1999.

Anyone who wishes to provide a tip but wants to remain anonymous can contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-403-TIPS (8477) or through the See It, Say It, Send It app.

The case numbers, for reference, are 20-01281 and 20-01253, police said.

