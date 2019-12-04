Pair arrested after police find 80 pieces of mail, 2 stolen credit cards in their possession
Duo linked to string of recent mail theft incidents
FLORESVILLE, Texas – Police arrested Jeremy Saunders on Monday after finding him in possession of two stolen credit cards and approximately 80 pieces of mail from various residents in the Floresville area.
Floresville Police Officer Reuben Garcia noticed a silver BMW at a local Exxon station that he believed matched the description of a vehicle involved in a string of recent mail theft incidents in the area.
Garcia investigated and found Saunders and Christina DelaCerda in the BMW, along with the stolen mail and credit cards
Saunders and DelaCerda were arrested after investigators were able to link both suspects with using stolen credit cards for retail purchases, according to a Facebook post by the Floresville Police Department.
Police are currently looking into other cases in which the suspects may be involved.
