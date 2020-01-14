Porch pirate caught on video stealing package in San Antonio neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner in northwest San Antonio caught a porch pirate stealing a package from his home around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

A woman can be seen on a doorbell camera video taking what appears to be an Amazon package from a home on Jack Heights in the Valley Ranch neighborhood.

“We did contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and they sent an officer out and we filed a report,” the homeowner told KSAT.

He believes this is the first time someone has stolen his mail and said, “I don’t know if I’m more shocked or upset at how bold she was.”

Stealing 10 packages or less became a state felony offense in Texas last September after Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation that increased the punishment for package piracy.

