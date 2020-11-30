Have you seen this girl? She disappeared last week from Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl last seen in Northeast Bexar County.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Mon’Tri’Nique Patricia Ali, also known as “Montri or Kashmere,” was last seen at her home near the 7500 block of Windsor Oaks at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The sheriff’s Office says Ali was last seen wearing a dress, a black coat with a hood and black Nike shoes. She is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with Brown eyes and black hair.

The Sheriff’s Office says that anyone harboring Ali may face charges for harboring a runaway, a class A misdemeanor punishable up to one year in jail with a fine of up to $5,000. They can also be charged with Interfering with Child Custody, a state jail felony punishable up to two years in jail with a fine of up to $10,000.

Anyone with information on Montri’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

Related: Inmate who died after apparent medical episode at Bexar County jail identified by BCSO