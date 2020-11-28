Inmate at Bexar County Jail dies after apparent medical episode, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The death of a 45-year-old inmate at the Bexar County Jail is under investigation, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning.

Around 4:37 a.m., a sheriff’s detention deputy discovered the inmate, who was found unresponsive inside of his cell during face-to-face observation checks. Officials believe the inmate suffered an apparent medical episode.

The deputy entered the cell and performed life-saving measures on the inmate while also calling for further medical assistance.

The inmate was later pronounced deceased by paramedics with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will rule on the final cause of death and the inmate’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

An investigation into the inmate’s death is currently underway.

The inmate was charged with assault of a peace officer, which is a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $7,500 and he was booked Nov. 13.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

