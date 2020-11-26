Medical Examiner identifies inmate who died after apparent suicide attempt at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified an inmate who died after an apparent suicide attempt Wednesday night at the Bexar County Jail.

Dominga Flores, 53, was found by a detention deputy in her cell attempting suicide during an observation check, according to officials.

Flores was taken to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

She was booked Oct. 28 and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and prostitution, a Class A misdemeanor.

Her bond was set at $1,000.

Original:

The death of an inmate from the Bexar County Jail is under investigation, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

Around 7:09 p.m., a detention deputy found the inmate in a cell attempting suicide during an observation check.

The deputy cut down the inmate and requested further assistance, BCSO said.

Other deputies and medical staff responded and attempted to save the 53-year-old inmate’s life, the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency medical services then rushed the inmate to Downtown Baptist Medical Center.

Health care workers pronounced the inmate dead around 8:45 p.m. after she succumbed to her injuries, officials said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs, and the Public Integrity Unit will investigate the death, as per standard protocol.

The inmate was facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and prostitution. His or her identity will be released once the family has been notified.