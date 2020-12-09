‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain being built in Texas

DALLAS – It’s touted to be the world’s tallest interactive fountain and it’s coming to Texas in December 2021 thanks to a $10 million Christmas gift.

Water will pulse 55 feet into the air from a central island of three stainless steel trees at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas where the fountain will be constructed.

Visitors will be invited to splash around a reflection pool at the base of the fountain making it “one of the largest and most beautiful free water parks in Texas,” according to Klyde Warren Park officials.

The fountain is being designed by Los Angeles-based Fluidity Design Consultants and construction is expected to begin in summer 2021.

Funding for the fountain came in the form of a $10 million donation from longtime Klyde Warren Park board member Nancy Best and her husband Randy.

“The water features we currently have are some of the most used and beloved parts of the Park. In fact, one local publication named Klyde Warren Park one of the area’s top five water parks, and this will take that distinction to a whole new level,” Nancy Best said.

Klyde Warren Park is a privately-funded, 5.2-acre deck park that connects uptown Dallas to downtown Dallas and is operated by the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation.

The park is free to visit and strives to provide free programming and educational opportunities for all visitors, according to the park’s mission statement.

“Klyde Warren Park has been a labor of love for both Randy and me. It’s a great honor and privilege to make this gift, and we hope it will spur others to do what they can, whether it be via donation, volunteering, or simply a random act of kindness, to continue to make our city a place we can all be proud to call home,” Nancy said.

Other features coming to the park, according to officials, are an additional 1.7 acres of new park space, an expanded Children’s Park and an enlarged dog park with more shade.

