2020 in photos: Department of Defense releases images of this year’s trainings, operations

This year the coronavirus pandemic has changed everything as we’ve known it. From going out in public and wearing masks each day, to social distancing or quarantining from our friends and family, to kids attending school from behind a computer screen — the list goes on.
But despite the repercussions of the pandemic, it hasn’t stopped U.S. service members from working around the clock on training and other operations worldwide to ensure the nation’s security.
Photographs from the Department of Defense are giving us a glimpse of these operations, some of which are on the front lines to combat the pandemic.
Some of the images show Army soldiers testing COVID-19 samples in Poland, National Guard members handing out food supplies at pantry events as part of COVID-19 relief efforts and National Guard COVID-19 response teams assisting at health care facilities, and other operations.
The images in the gallery above are just a sample of what military photographers have collected this year. To see the entire photo collection, visit the DOD’s website here.
