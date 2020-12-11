BCSO: Driver arrested after leading deputies on high-speed vehicle chase from Loop 410 into Schertz

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A female driver has been arrested after she led deputies on a high-speed vehicle chase from Loop 410 into Schertz overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. near San Pedro Avenue and Loop 410.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman sped off after deputies first tried to pull the vehicle over.

The BCSO said the female driver and a male passenger led deputies from Loop 410 all the way to 1st Street and Zuehl Street in a neighborhood in Schertz.

Upon investigation, deputies found both alcohol and weapons inside the vehicle.

The female driver was taken into custody on charges of reckless driving, speeding and evading arrest, BCSO said. The woman’s name and age have not been released.