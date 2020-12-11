Food Bank distributes holiday meals to 1,500 households during “Operation Turkey Drop” at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – About 1,500 families will receive the fixings for a holiday meal during a huge distribution event Friday at the Alamodome.

The annual “Operation Turkey Drop” is a partnership between the San Antonio Food Bank and Bank of America.

More than 200 community volunteers will distribute nearly 150 pounds worth of food, including a turkey, to families who pre-registered for the event which starts at 9 a.m.

“With the holiday season in full swing and the added pressures brought on by the coronavirus crisis, we remain committed to supporting the San Antonio Food Bank’s tireless efforts to serve the ever-growing needs of our community and put food on the table during this time. The annual Operation Turkey Drop brightens the holidays for thousands of households across San Antonio and is needed now more than ever,” said San Antonio Market President for Bank of America, Jessica Miller, in a press release.

“The pandemic has seen thousands more hurting in our community. Imagine the anxiety the holidays bring, and then add on top of it not having food. It breaks your heart. Bank of America bring both hope and meal ingredients to our hurting neighbors, and we could not be more grateful,” said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

It’s the first of two mega distributions at the Alamodome this month. The Food Bank is partnering with H-E-B to distribute holiday meals for about 2,000 families on Tuesday. The food giveaway is in place of the annual Feast of Sharing event this year due to the pandemic.

Also on KSAT: